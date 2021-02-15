UP health workers to get second Covid vaccine shot today

Health workers in Uttar Pradesh who were given first Covid vaccine dose on January 16 will be given the second dose on today. Those who missed the first dose in the earlier vaccination rounds will also get it today, said a health department officer.

The state health and family welfare department has completed preparations in the 75 districts. Beneficiary names have been uploaded on the CoWin portal and messages have been sent to them to visit the vaccination centre to get the jab, said the officer cited above. In the first round, 22,620 health workers were given the vaccine.

Additional chief secretary, information, Navneet Sehgal, said that the health department has been directed to inform the beneficiaries in advance. In all, 890,000 beneficiaries, including the health and frontline workers, were given the vaccine jab in the state in the eight rounds organised till last Friday.

In the past 24 hours, 103 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state while 156 people were discharged from the hospitals after recovery. The state has also reported 590,000 recoveries since the pandemic struck in March last year, he said.

Three deaths were also reported during the day; one each in Lucknow, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri, taking the total Covid death count in the state to 8,702, he said.