Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP
All degree colleges, state, private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning across Uttar Pradesh will re-open in Uttar Pradesh from February 15 while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, said an official communication on Friday.
According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks. Along with this, social distancing will be followed by students sitting at a distance of six feet. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.
"All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020," reads the letter (dated February 12) of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh.
The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before re-opening.
If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.
The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.
