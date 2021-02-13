IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
education

Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP

According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST

All degree colleges, state, private universities, and other educational institutions of higher learning across Uttar Pradesh will re-open in Uttar Pradesh from February 15 while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, said an official communication on Friday.

According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks. Along with this, social distancing will be followed by students sitting at a distance of six feet. All the institutes have to ensure sanitation and thermal scanning.

"All universities, degree colleges and other educational institutions of higher learning across the state will function normally from February 15. These institutions were reopened with restrictions on November 23, 2020," reads the letter (dated February 12) of Special Secretary of Higher Education Department Abdul Samad sent to the Vice-Chancellors and Directors of Higher Education of all the private and state universities of Uttar Pradesh.

The Higher Education Department has asked the educational institutions to fully sanitized the campus before re-opening.

If a student, teacher or employee has symptoms of cough, cold, or fever, they should be sent back home giving first aid. If symptoms of COVID-19 develop in students or staff, immediate testing should be done and results should be recorded, it said.

The educational authorities have been asked to take COVID-19 prevention measures while conducting the classes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
up colleges up university uttar pradesh college reopening covid-19
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
education

Colleges, universities to reopen from Feb 15 in UP

ANI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:52 AM IST
According to the communication letter between officials of higher education, it will be mandatory for all teachers and students to wear face masks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
UPSC CAPF DAF 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

UPSC CAPF DAF 2020 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Candidates who have qualified in the written exam can fill in the application forms for the UPSC CAPF examination online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 25, 2021, until 6 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results.(Screengrab )
UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results.(Screengrab )
exam results

UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 results declared, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:09 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared for the UPSSSC Computer Operator 2016 exams, can check their results online at upsssc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(AFP file)
US President Joe Biden.(AFP file)
education

Biden releases guidelines for safely reopening schools in US

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:48 AM IST
US President Joe Biden has released guidelines for safely reopening of schools.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021.(Screengrab )
MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021.(Screengrab )
exam results

MPPEB Sub Engineer results 2021 declared, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:24 AM IST
  • Candidates who have appeared in the MPPEB Sub Engineer recruitment exam 2021 can check their results online at peb.mp.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(Keshav Singh/HT file photo)
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.(Keshav Singh/HT file photo)
education

Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Khattar

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:45 AM IST
Haryana's Budget for 2021-22 to focus on education, health security: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
READ FULL STORY
Close
22-year-old Lozy Behera, an engineering diploma holder from Odisha.(twitter/@ANI)
22-year-old Lozy Behera, an engineering diploma holder from Odisha.(twitter/@ANI)
education

Odisha woman turns labourer to pay engineering course fee

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:24 PM IST
The student of a Bhubaneswar-based private college was first noticed by a local news channel when she was carrying a basket of mud at the road construction site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
HSSC Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

HSSC Recruitment 2021: 535 PGT Sanskrit vacancies notified, apply from Feb 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at hssc.gov.in on or before March 3, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.(HT File)
Candidates can submit their forms online at cbse.gov.in.(HT File)
board exams

CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
education

11 held for ragging in Karnataka college

PTI, Mangaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:16 PM IST
The students who were harassed approached the college management, which in turn filed a police complaint.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Over 10,000 schools non-functional in Pakistan's Sindh: Report

ANI, Islamabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:15 PM IST
The report, titled "Profiting for Government Schools", stated that there are over 4.5 million children enrolled in the province's schools, reported Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
TN TRB Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

TN TRB Recruitment 2021: 2098 PG Assistant posts notified, apply from March 1

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:43 PM IST
  • After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for positions online at trb.tn.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT PHOTO)
education

Two officials, teacher in Uttar Pradesh booked over illegal appointment

PTI, Ballia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:32 PM IST
UP: Two officials, teacher booked over the illegal appointments. Police said they are probing the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
Karnataka Schools to reopen from January 1(ANI)
board exams

West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

PTI, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
WBHRB Recruitment 2021.
employment news

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP