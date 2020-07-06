e-paper
UP hospital offers Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, licence suspended

india Updated: Jul 06, 2020 06:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) shows a blood sample from a resident, while conducting tests for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in the neighbourhood of El Tejar, in La Paz, Bolivia on July 5, 2020.
The licence of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut has been suspended after a video showing its staff member providing fake Covid-19 report had gone viral.

“A video had gone viral in Meerut. We have registered a case in this regard. We have suspended the licence of the nursing home. Today, we have sealed it also. Strict action will be taken against anybody who will do something like this in this time of crisis,” said Anil Dhingra, District Magistrate, Meerut.

In the video, the person can be heard saying that they provide Covid-19 negative report for Rs 2,500, Dhingra stated.

Meerut CMO Rajkumar said, “In the video, a man from the hospital can be heard saying that he can arrange COVID-19 negative report and the person can get operation or other things done. We have identified the man. We have suspended the licence of the hospital and an FIR has been registered.”

