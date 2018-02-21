UP Investors Summit 2018 Highlights: Potential, policy, planning and performance lead to progress, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the two-day Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Leading industrialists, 18 Union ministers and a number of foreign delegations are expected to attend the summit that is being billed as first major attempt of Yogi Adityanath government to bring investment and create jobs for the youth ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Below are the highlights:

2.07 pm: BJP MLA Lokendra Singh, who was on his way to attend the UP Investors’ Summit in Lucknow, was killed along with three others when their vehicle collided with a truck in Kamlapur area.

1.05 pm: Aditya Birla Group says it will invest Rs 25,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next 5 years.

12.53pm: PM Modi concludes his speech.

12.48pm: “Our government will ensure that the benefits of the ongoing structural and policy changes reach to those at the lowest rung of the society,” says PM Modi.

12.45pm: UP has a tremendous potential in the tourism sector. I am sure the new tourism policy announced by the UP government would facilitate investment in this potential. The Kumbh Mela can lead to this growth: PM Modi.

12.38pm: “Tourism is a multiplier for growth. UP needs to strengthen its eco-tourism,” says PM Modi.

12.35pm: PM Modi announces defence industrial corridor in Bundelkhand.

12.25pm: “Potential, policy, planning and performance lead to progress,” says PM Modi.

12.22pm: PM Modi: One district one product scheme is a game changer.

12.24pm: “Maharashtra has set a target of trillion dollar economy. I set this challenge before UP to compete with Maharashtra and let us see who will become the first trillion dollar economy.”

12.19pm: No red tape but red carpet for investors in UP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

12.12pm: PM Modi says, “There is no dearth of resources and opportunities in UP where you find ‘lakhnavi chikankari’, ‘Banarsi zardosi’ and brassware of Moradabad and glassware industries of Firozabad.”

12.02pm: “We have signed MoUs worth Rs 4.28 lakh crore, which equals our budgetary projections,” the CM said.

11.59am: “We have proposed Bundelkhand and Purvanchal Expressway to give a fillip to the dedicated industrial corridor and facilitate transport,” chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

11.54am: “Our target is to create 40 lakh new job opportunities in UP in the next three years,” says Yogi Adityanath.

11.48am: Mauritius willing to become a partner in UP in promotion of religious tourism and strengthening agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors: Anerood Jugnauth, former PM of Mauritius.

11.34am: “TCS will not leave Lucknow. On the contrary, it will increase its footprint in UP. We want to strengthen our presence in UP,” says N Chandrasekaran, chairman of the board of Tata Sons.

11.09am: Anand Mahindra pledges an electric vehicle manufacturing plant.

11.08am: Kumar Mangalam Birla pledges Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years in telecom, chemicals and expansion of its manufacturing units. “UP will become our group’s highest investment destination.”

10.55am: Gautam Adani announces an investment of Rs 35,000 crore over the period of five years in metro rail projects, food processing units and power.

10.42am: Reliance Jio to invest another Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh in the next three years, says Mukesh Ambani. It had earlier invested Rs 23,000 crore in the state.

10.41am: Mukesh Ambani says, “Country’s most populous state can become the most prosperous state by investing in Digital India.”

10.39am: RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani says, “I have never seen a state capital so beautifully decked up for an investors summit.”

10.12am: Modi along with CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the exhibition, visits stalls.

9.46am: PM Modi arrives in Lucknow for the summit.

9.45am: Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani reaches the venue.

9.37am: PM Modi condoles the death of the BJP MLA.

9.35am: BJP MLA Lokendra Singh dies in a road accident in Sitapur while he was on his way to the investors’ meet in Lucknow.

9.32am: Finland, the Netherlands, Japan, Czech Republic, Thailand, Slovakia and Mauritius have been identified as country partners for the event.

9.30am: Ahead of the investors summit, the UP government organised six road shows, including one in Mumbai in December last year and the chief minister attended it to interact with industrialists.

(With inputs from agencies)