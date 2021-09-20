UP issues guidelines for Navratri, Dussehra and Chehallum. Details here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday issued guidelines in view of Shardiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Dussehra, and Chehallum. The government has asked people to maintain law and order and communal harmony during the time of the festivals.

The guidelines are also significant in view of the warnings from health experts about the third wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), for which the Centre too has raised concerns.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said while granting permission for the establishment of Durga Puja Pandal and Ramlila stage, care should be taken that public traffic is not affected.

The idols should be installed in the traditional but empty space, their size should be kept as small as possible and there should not be more people than the capacity of the ground, the guidelines said.

As much as possible small vehicles should be used for the immersion of idols and the minimum number of people should be involved in the programme.

The state government has also paid special attention to public facilities like electricity, drinking water and cleanliness.

This comes on a day when the Yogi Adityanath government relaxed the restrictions on wedding ceremonies. It said that the number of daily cases of Covid-19 have been falling in the state. However, the guidelines for festivals have been issued in order to ensure that the infection doesn't rear its head again.

According to revised rules for gatherings, maximum number of people allowed at weddings and other celebrations has been increased to 100. Earlier, this limit was capped at 50, for events taking place in both closed and open locations.

The state government order has mandated that a distance of six feet must be maintained while planning the seating arrangement for the guests at the venue of the event.

Also, a Covid-19 help desk should also be set up at the entrance of the location, the order said.