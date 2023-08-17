Six men held for assaulting, abusing teenage Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh's village

Six men have been arrested for allegedly abducting and assaulting a Dalit girl in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur area. All six are from the same village, Jaunpur (rural) Superintendent of Police Shailendra Singh said Thursday. "(A) case was registered against six people... All six accused have been arrested." As per the police, the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim's mother. (File)

The police told Hindustan Times the case was filed by the teen girl's mother and that the six accused filmed the assault on the young girl - on Wednesday - before circulating the clip on social media.

The police also said the mother had identified three of the accused as 'Sheshmani, Ashish (and) Gore', and that they had spirited the child away to a nearby sugarcane field.

The horrific 30-second video that was widely circulated showed the men assaulting the young girl as they sexually assaulted her; the men can also be seen twisting her arms and holding her down as she tries to break free.

The girl can be heard crying and screaming for help.

What does the mother claim?

The mother has alleged that on Monday night, the family - she, her husband and the child - were at home and sleeping when the six accused barged into their house at midnight and kidnapped the child, taking her to the nearby field.

The mother also claimed the men - who police believe may have a grudge against the father - made obscene gestures and used abusive language, including caste-related slurs. She also said that when the father and she reached the field - drawn by the child's screams - the six accused fled.

Local police have said the investigation is ongoing.