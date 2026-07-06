UP man, accused of raping stepdaughter, dies after falling ill in police custody

A 36-year-old man, who was picked up for questioning after his stepdaughter accused him of rape, died after falling ill in police custody, an official said on Monday. Despite her marriage in April this year, the accused continued to assault her and threatened to disclose the matter to her husband if she resisted, police said. (Representative Image)

A probe has been constituted to investigate the matter, and strict legal action will be taken against any police personnel found guilty of negligence, the official added.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit told PTI on Monday that a 17-year-old girl had lodged a complaint alleging her stepfather, Pradeep, had been sexually assaulting her for the past three years.

Despite her marriage in April this year, the accused continued to assault her and threatened to disclose the matter to her husband if she resisted, police said.

Following the complaint, Pradeep was brought to the police station for questioning on Sunday evening.

"During the night, his health began to deteriorate, and he complained of breathing difficulties. He was immediately rushed to a local government hospital. Following primary treatment, he was referred to the Government Medical College, where he passed away during treatment," the SP said.

Dr Zafar Saifi, a physician at the Primary Health Centre, said, "The patient had a history of high blood pressure. His BP was elevated, and he was slipping into unconsciousness. After administering primary treatment and putting him on oxygen support, we referred him to the medical college".

Police have registered a case under relevant sections based on the survivor's complaint, and the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

When asked how the minor girl was married, the SP said a probe is underway.