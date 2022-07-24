UP man arrested for misbehaving with flight crew member, released on bail

Lucknow/Amritsar: A 32-year-old passenger aboard an IndiGo airlines flight was arrested on Friday for misbehaving with a female flight crew member, an airline official said on Sunday, adding that the accused was released on bail later.

According to the official, the incident was reported on flight 6E-6075 travelling from Srinagar to Lucknow via Amritsar. The passenger was travelling to Lucknow.

“The passenger was standing outside the aircraft during transit check and he was informed thrice not to stand there. However, he misbehaved. The victim politely asked the passenger not to misbehave and wear his face mask. However, he started shouting at her and his co-passenger also joined him. He continued misbehaving and used abusive words against the aircraft’s employee. Later on, he was offloaded from the flight for not wearing a face mask and his misdemeanour,” said a written complaint lodged by Ajay Kumar, assistant manager, security, at IndiGo to the Amritsar police.

Airport security personnel were deployed near the runway in Amritsar before the plane landed. Upon landing, the passenger was deplaned and handed over to the police, said the official.

Sub-inspector Pargat Singh of the airport police station said the accused was booked under Section 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

With inputs from Amritsar.