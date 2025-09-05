UP man beaten up by wife, her family over not getting samosas in Pilibhit, video goes viral

In a bizarre incident, a man was allegedly thrashed by his wife and her family over his failure to bring home samosas in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, leading to an attempt to murder case against them. A video of the bizarre incident has recently emerged and gone viral on social media. (Screengrab/X/@pawanks1997)

Shivam, a resident of Anandpur village in Uttar Pradesh, got married to Sangeeta earlier this year. Last week on August 30, Sangeeta had asked Shivam to bring samosas, however, he failed to do so, said police citing the complaint filed by the man’s mother.

Riled over this, Sangeeta allegedly asked her family to come to her in-laws’ home and also called for a panchayat on August 31. During the panchayat, the wife’s family reportedly beat up Shivam and his family.

A video of the bizarre incident has recently emerged and gone viral on social media, showing the two sides engaging in a violent confrontation amid screams and cries as some people try to calm the situation down.

Following this, Shivam’s mother, Vijay Kumari filed a complaint against Sangeeta and her family. The police said that a case has been filed against four accused under several charges including attempt to murder.

"On the basis of the complaint lodged by Vijay Kumari, mother of the victim, an FIR has been registered today against four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including attempt to murder," Circle Officer (CO) Puranpur Prateek Dahiya told PTI.

The police added that those who got injured during the fight were admitted to the hospital and further probe into the matter is going on.

In another horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was shot dead by her estranged husband in Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening following a dispute between the two, said police. The man was arrested on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened at around 8 pm in the Gorakhpur market where the woman had gone to a studio to get some photographs.

With PTI inputs.