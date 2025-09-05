Search
Fri, Sept 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP man beaten up by wife, her family over not getting samosas in Pilibhit, video goes viral

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 05, 2025 06:15 pm IST

According to police, an FIR has been filed against four accused under several charges including attempt to murder.

In a bizarre incident, a man was allegedly thrashed by his wife and her family over his failure to bring home samosas in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, leading to an attempt to murder case against them.

A video of the bizarre incident has recently emerged and gone viral on social media. (Screengrab/X/@pawanks1997)
A video of the bizarre incident has recently emerged and gone viral on social media. (Screengrab/X/@pawanks1997)

Shivam, a resident of Anandpur village in Uttar Pradesh, got married to Sangeeta earlier this year. Last week on August 30, Sangeeta had asked Shivam to bring samosas, however, he failed to do so, said police citing the complaint filed by the man’s mother.

Riled over this, Sangeeta allegedly asked her family to come to her in-laws’ home and also called for a panchayat on August 31. During the panchayat, the wife’s family reportedly beat up Shivam and his family.

A video of the bizarre incident has recently emerged and gone viral on social media, showing the two sides engaging in a violent confrontation amid screams and cries as some people try to calm the situation down.

Following this, Shivam’s mother, Vijay Kumari filed a complaint against Sangeeta and her family. The police said that a case has been filed against four accused under several charges including attempt to murder.

Also read: ‘Was eating away my money’: UP man’s chilling confession after killing wife in Gorakhpur

"On the basis of the complaint lodged by Vijay Kumari, mother of the victim, an FIR has been registered today against four accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including attempt to murder," Circle Officer (CO) Puranpur Prateek Dahiya told PTI.

The police added that those who got injured during the fight were admitted to the hospital and further probe into the matter is going on.

In another horrific incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was shot dead by her estranged husband in Gorakhpur on Wednesday evening following a dispute between the two, said police. The man was arrested on Thursday.

The incident reportedly happened at around 8 pm in the Gorakhpur market where the woman had gone to a studio to get some photographs.

With PTI inputs.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Uttarakhand Cloudbursts on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / UP man beaten up by wife, her family over not getting samosas in Pilibhit, video goes viral
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On