UP man, fan of Salman Khan, held for threatening actor’s father and PA

Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi alias Sheru, who was detained from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday for allegedly threatening the personal assistant of Salman Khan, had also threatened the actor’s father, Salim, of dire consequences if he didn’t let him meet Khan, said police.

Nabi, a resident of Shahganj in Prayagraj, has at least six cases of assault and causing grievous injuries registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Bandra police, Nabi, a fan of Salman Khan, called the personal assistant, Bibash Chaya, on November 11 requesting for a meeting. When he did not get a positive response, he got Salim Khan’s number. “Claiming that he worked for gangster Chhota Shakeel, Nabi threatened Salim Khan of dire consequences if he did not get Salman Khan in touch with him,” said Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station.

Shahrukh Ghulam Nabi, alias Sheru, a resident of Prayagraj, has at least six cases of assault and causing grievous injuries registered against him in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo )

Nabi claimed he got the numbers from a social networking site, but the police suspect he got the numbers from a man in Uttar Pradesh, said sources. “He wanted to work in movies and also with the actor. Fearing for his safety, Chaya lodged a first information report with the Bandra police,” said an officer from Bandra police station.

Tracking Nabi’s location using his mobile phone, a four-member team from the cyber detection team of the police station left for Prayagraj on Friday. He was traced to Kareli, where a three-hour search operation led the police to Nabi.

The team, with Nabi, left for Mumbai on Saturday. The accused was produced in a local court on Monday and was remanded in police custody till November 22.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 10:17 IST