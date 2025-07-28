Search
UP man held for stabbing daughter's minor lover to death, injured his friends

PTI |
Published on: Jul 28, 2025 06:06 pm IST

The deceased was in a long term relationship with Ghanshyam's daughter which he opposed

A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his daughter's minor lover to death and injuring his friend at a village here, a police officer said on Monday.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father Sunil.(Representational Image)
The incident took place at Palia Golpur village in Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, at around 11 pm on Sunday.

According to Kadipur Station House Officer Shyam Sundar, the arrested accused has been identified as Ghanshyam.

The SHO said that the deceased, identified as Sanjay Nishad (16) from Beramruf village, and Ghanshyam's daughter had been in a long-term relationship, which the accused strongly opposed.

Also read: Delhi: 22-year-old tea seller stabbed to death by neighbours over money; 5 held

Sanjay, along with his friend Kunal (22), had gone to meet the girl on Sunday night. Ghanshyam allegedly caught Sanjay in an indecent act with his daughter, which triggered him to attack the youths with a knife. Sanjay died, while Kunal sustained injuries in the attack, SHO Sundar said.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father Sunil. Ghanshyam has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

