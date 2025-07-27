Delhi: 22-year-old tea seller stabbed to death by neighbours over money; 5 held

A 22-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed to death with a screwdriver allegedly by several people, all members of the same family, in his neighbourhood in Bangali Basti in Seemapuri, northeast Delhi late Friday night, police said. Five members of the family, including two women, have been arrested for the murder, police said. Five members of the family, including two women, have been arrested for the murder, police said. (Representational image)

Investigation revealed that the attack and murder happened following an altercation between the victim, identified as Nafis (one name), and the accused over a financial dispute, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

At 12.14 am on Saturday, the DCP said, the Seemapuri police station received a call regarding the incident. Nafis’s brother-in-law, Muzaffar (one name), 23, told police that the victim ran a tea kiosk near his house and was stabbed over a monetary dispute, officers said. Nafis was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

“We registered a murder case and arrested five members of the accused family. They were identified as Salma Begum, 55, her two sons, Sohail Islam, 20, and Sheikh Islam, daughter Mamuni, 32, and son-in-law Nadim Nazrul, 43,” added Gautam.