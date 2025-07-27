Search
Sun, Jul 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Delhi: 22-year-old tea seller stabbed to death by neighbours over money; 5 held

ByKarn Pratap Singh
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:48 am IST

At 12.14 am on Saturday, the DCP said, the Seemapuri police station received a call regarding the incident

A 22-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed to death with a screwdriver allegedly by several people, all members of the same family, in his neighbourhood in Bangali Basti in Seemapuri, northeast Delhi late Friday night, police said. Five members of the family, including two women, have been arrested for the murder, police said.

Five members of the family, including two women, have been arrested for the murder, police said. (Representational image)
Five members of the family, including two women, have been arrested for the murder, police said. (Representational image)

Investigation revealed that the attack and murder happened following an altercation between the victim, identified as Nafis (one name), and the accused over a financial dispute, said deputy commissioner of police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam.

At 12.14 am on Saturday, the DCP said, the Seemapuri police station received a call regarding the incident. Nafis’s brother-in-law, Muzaffar (one name), 23, told police that the victim ran a tea kiosk near his house and was stabbed over a monetary dispute, officers said. Nafis was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital.

“We registered a murder case and arrested five members of the accused family. They were identified as Salma Begum, 55, her two sons, Sohail Islam, 20, and Sheikh Islam, daughter Mamuni, 32, and son-in-law Nadim Nazrul, 43,” added Gautam.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Delhi: 22-year-old tea seller stabbed to death by neighbours over money; 5 held
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On