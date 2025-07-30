Search
UP: Man kills wife in tehsil office ahead of hearing in marital dispute case

Published on: Jul 30, 2025 10:10 pm IST

According to police, Laxmi married Santosh Yadav eight years ago and the two were involved in a long-standing dispute.

A woman was stabbed to death on Wednesday allegedly by her estranged husband at the Mehdawal tehsil office here, where she came for a hearing in a marital dispute case, police said.

Santosh was arrested on the spot and Laxmi was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. (Representational)
The deceased was identified as Laxmi (35), a resident of Dharvalia village in the Dudhra police circle area, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sushil Kumar Singh said Laxmi married Santosh Yadav eight years ago and the two were involved in a long-standing dispute.

"The incident occurred around 10.45 am when Laxmi arrived at the Mehdawal tehsil office. Her husband, Santosh Yadav, was also present there and attacked her with a knife, inflicting several injuries on her face and stomach," the officer said.

Santosh was arrested on the spot and Laxmi was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the ASP said.

