UP: Man thrashed after wife catches him shopping with girlfriend on Karwa Chauth | Watch

A video of a man, who was caught by his wife red-handed while he was shopping with his girlfriend on the occasion of Karwa Chauth in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, has been shared widely on the internet. The incident happened on Thursday, and the man can be seen getting thrashed in full view.

The video, which has been shared by various people on social media, and has garnered thousands of views, shows the man at a shop at the Ghaziabad market shopping with a woman who is reportedly his girlfriend.

The man's wife storms inside the shop with two women, and begins to thrash him. When his girlfriend jumps to his rescue, she gets beaten as well.

The video shows the women who came with the wife joining her in thrashing the man and his girlfriend. A large crowd can be seen assembled at the market as the fracas unfolded.

अब आप कहेंगे की टीज़र दिखा दिया… फ़िल्म नहीं! तो लीजिए जनाब, पूरी फ़िल्म इधर है!



जब बीवी ने दिन में दिखाए चाँद और तारे…👇🏽🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7jZAAyp5BA — Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) October 13, 2022

According to reports, the wife was staying with her parents after a fight with her husband. On Karwa Chauth (Thursday), she had gone shopping with her mother, and spotted her husband with someone else.

The wife has lodged a complaint against the husband, the reports further stated. The police are looking into the matter.

Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival, which is observed on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha, or dark fortnight, in the month of Kartik. It is majorly celebrated in the northern and western parts of India. On this day, married women fast and pray for the long life of their husbands.

