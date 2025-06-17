UP man takes sigh of relief as wife elopes with lover: 'Didn't end up like Raja Raghuvanshi'

A man in Uttar Pradesh let out a sigh of relief after his newlywed wife eloped with her lover, saying he is happy because he didn't end up like Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was allegedly murdered by his wife on their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja Raghuvanshi's family members cutting out the picture of his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi from a poster of their marriage after she was accused of plotting Raja's murder in Meghalaya, in Indore,(PTI)

The woman, 20, got married to Sunil, 23, on May 17. After staying at her in-laws' place for nine days, she left for her maternal home. Instead of returning, she eloped with her alleged lover 10 days later, which led her husband to file a missing person report with the police.

On Monday, the woman walked into a police station and declared she wanted to live with her lover. She made the declaration in front of the police and her family members, reported PTI.

The police got the matter settled, with both families agreeing to part ways after returning the gifts exchanged during the wedding, including jewelry and household items. Neither side has pursued any legal action.

Sunil told the media that he had planned their honeymoon in Nainital. He said he is happy that his life is not ruined.

"I had planned to take her to Nainital for our honeymoon. But if she wants to be with her lover, I'm happy too. At least I'm glad I didn't end up like Raja Raghuvanshi. Now all three of us are happy, she found love, and my life didn't get ruined," he added.

The groom's sister-in-law, Radha, added, “She stayed with us for just eight days. After she left, she ran away with her lover from the same village. We only asked for our gifts to be returned, and the matter is now settled.”

Bisauli Station House Officer (SHO) Harendra Singh confirmed the agreement and said both parties reached a mutual settlement.

"The bride insisted she wanted to live with her lover. After all items were exchanged and documented, she left the police station with him. The groom's family returned home. No further legal action has been requested," Singh said.

In the sensational murder in Meghalaya, the police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three others, for allegedly killing Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon, barely weeks after their marriage.