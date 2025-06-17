'Tantra mantra' twist in Meghalaya honeymoon murder: ‘Sonam had Raja tie a bundle’

The father of Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was murdered in Meghalaya during his honeymoon, claimed on Monday that the deceased's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, used "tantra mantra" (black magic) on his son. Sonam, her alleged lover Raj Kushwaha, and three of their accomplices have been arrested for Raja's murder. Sonam Raghuvanshi allegedly hired men to kill her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, on their honeymoon in Meghalaya(Sourced)

Raja and Sonam went missing on May 23 in Meghalaya while on their honeymoon. His body was found on June 2. On June 9, Sonam, who had been missing, mysteriously surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, the hometown of Kushwaha, claiming she had been kidnapped and brought to the city against her will. The police, however, didn't believe her story and arrested her, saying they had evidence against her.

"On Sonam's behest, Raja hung a bundle-like thing on the main door of our house. Sonam had told Raja that by hanging it, the household will not be affected by any evil eye," Ashok Raghuvanshi told PTI.

"After Raja's murder, I feel Sonam believes in the tantra mantra, and she used it on my son," he added.

He further said that the bundle was removed from the house. He demanded that the culprits be hanged for the crime.

Raja Raghuvanshi's mother, Uma, said her son and Sonam were "mangliks" (connected to Mars in a person's horoscope), and they got married in the traditional format as per "muhurat" (auspicious time) suggested by an astrologer of the bride's family.

"Sonam stayed at our house for only four days after marriage and went to her maternal home as per tradition. We happily sent her off to her maternal home. If I ever meet her, the only thing I will ask is -- why did she get my son killed?" she added.

Police exploring more angles in Meghalaya murder

Meghalaya DGP Idashisha Nongrang on Monday said that the police are probing the case further, believing that the love triangle can't be the only motive behind the crime.

"We are investigating whether there is anything more to this case. It is unusual that within a few days of marriage, she (Sonam) would develop so much animosity against her husband," Nongrang told PTI.

"We are exploring all possible angles for this murder to have taken place. We have enough evidence, and loose ends are being tied up. We have a solid case," she added.