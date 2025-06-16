Man claims he unknowingly recorded ‘last video’ of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi in Meghalaya

A video has surfaced online allegedly showing Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi on a trek in Meghalaya, just days after her arrest for plotting his murder. Sonam is accused of orchestrating the murder of her husband with her alleged lover during their honeymoon trip. Wedding picture of Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi. (X/@satyaagrahindia)

The video is posted by a man who claims he was on a trek when he unknowingly recorded the couple before Raja was found dead and Sonam was arrested.

The tourist claimed the video was recorded around 9:45 am on May 23, and the couple was going to Nogriat Village to spend the night. The man further claimed that the attire worn by the woman in the video was the same as the one that belonged to Sonam and was discovered by the Meghalaya police near Raja’s body.

HT.com cannot independently verify the video, however, it has gone viral since being shared on June 15. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 4.8 million views.

What does the video show?

The video opens with the text insert, “Probably the last video of Indore couple.” It captures a woman dressed in a white shirt and a man behind her climbing up a trekking route. The video ends with them disappearing behind a bend in the road.

Meghalaya honeymoon murder:

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi got married on May 11, and a few days later, on May 20, they left Indore for Meghalaya for their honeymoon. However, the couple was reported missing on May 23.

Police launched an investigation, and on June 2, the authorities recovered Raja Raghuvanshi’s body from a deep gorge below the Wei Sawdong Falls parking lot in Sohra. However, at that time, Sonam Raghuvanshi was missing but later surfaced in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on June 9.

Meghalaya police arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, who allegedly hired killers to murder her husband. Raj Kushwaha, Sonam’s alleged lover, is also named as a key conspirator in the murder case by the police department. The police claimed that he paid ₹50,000 to the alleged hired killers.

“The conspiracy to eliminate Raja Raghuvanshi was hatched in Indore, shortly before his wedding with Sonam on May 11, and the mastermind is Raj Kushwaha while the woman had agreed to the plot,” Superintendent of Police (East Khasi Hills) Vivek Syiem told the media.

"The three young people were friends, and one of them is a cousin of Raj. It was not a typical contract killing. Yes, the plan was to kill and they did it as a favour to their friend Raj,” Syiem added.