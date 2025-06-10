Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister deletes massage video shared 4 days after his body was found

Raja Raghuvanshi’s influencer sister has come under fire for sharing promotional content on Instagram days after his decomposing body was discovered in Meghalaya. Shrasti Raghuwanshi – a woman claiming to be Raja’s sister – has more than 3.9 lakh followers on Instagram, where she continued to share lighthearted videos after the Indore man went missing during his honeymoon. Shrasti Raghuvanshi deleted a video posted 4 days after her brother’s body was found. (Instagram/@shrasti_raghuwansh)

After massive social media outrage, Shrasti appears to have deleted some of the videos - including one that shows her promoting a massage parlour in Indore. This video was shared on Instagram four days after Raja Raghuvanshi’s body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya on June 2.

What happened to Raja Raghuvanshi?

Raja Raghuvanshi, a 29‑year‑old businessman from Indore, and his wife Sonam went missing on May 23, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja’s decomposed body was discovered in a gorge beneath Wei Sawdong Falls on June 2.

His wife Sonam, 25, remained missing for two weeks - until her dramatic ‘reappearance’ Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Monday. Police say that Sonam planned her husband’s murder in collusion with her lover, Raj Kushwaha. Both have been arrested.

Shrasti Raghuwanshi under fire

Shrasti Raghuwanshi, an influencer claiming to be Raja Raghuvanshi’s sister, has come under fire for continuing to share promotional videos after his disappearance, and even after his body was discovered.

One video, which now appears to have been deleted or archived, shows Shrasti promoting a massage parlour in Indore. The video was shared on Instagram on June 6, four days after the discovery of the body.

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam went missing on May 23. One June 1, a day before the Indore man’s body was discovered in Meghalaya, Shrasti had shared an Instagram video promoting a sale at a local smartphone shop. The video is still up on her Instagram.

Her Instagram videos sparked massive outrage on social media, with many calling her content insensitive and distasteful in light of the tragedy.

Now, Shrasti Raghuwanshi’s feed is filled with videos on Raja - many of them set to melodramatic music. She has asked for justice for her brother in many of them while condemning his wife Sonam.

However, the criticism against her refuses to die down. While many have criticised Shrasti, some have come to her defense, claiming the videos may have been shot and scheduled weeks in advance.