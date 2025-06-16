'Last video of Indore couple': What does vlogger's bombshell clip show? Video

A travel vlogger has shared on his Instagram handle what might be the last video of Raja Raghuvanshi with Sonam Raghuvanshi, the Indore couple whose story ended with the murder of the husband in Meghalaya during their honeymoon. Raja Raghuvanshi's dead body was found on June 2, days after his disappearance during his honeymoon in Meghalaya. (Screengrab/Instagram/m_devsingh)

Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found on June 2, days after his disappearance during his honeymoon with Sonam. Though his death initially seemed like an accidental death, it later turned out to be a pre-planned murder.

Dev Singh, the travel vlogger, shared a video of the couple trekking up the trail to the Meghalaya double-decker living root bridge.

"Yesterday I was checking videos and I have found recording of the Indore couple, it was around 9:45 am in the morning when we were going down and the couple were going up after staying the night in Nongriat village. I think this was the last recording of the couple and Sonam was wearing the same white shirt which was found near Raja," the man wrote in his caption.

VIDEO:

Singh said he hoped to help the Meghalaya police in connecting the dots in this heinous murder case.

Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi left for their honeymoon from Madhya Pradesh's Indore to Meghalaya's Shillong on May 20 and went missing on May 23.

After more than a week of searching, Sonam was found at a 'dhaba' in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur, over 1,200 kilometres away from Meghalaya.

Later, Sonam reportedly surrendered to the police for the killing of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, police said. Raj Kushwaha, the man Sonam was allegedly in an affair with, was also involved in the murder and was arrested by the police.

Including Sonam Raghuvanshi, police have made five arrests in connection with Raja Raghuvanshi's murder case: Raj Singh Kushwaha, Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan, and Anand Kurmi.

Raj and Sonam hired the other three men to kill Raja during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Earlier this week, a local court in Shillong sent the five accused to eight days of police custody.