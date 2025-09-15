UP minister Sanjay Nishad escapes unhurt after car hits cow in Ballia

Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Monday escaped unhurt after his car hit a cow on the Fefna-Rasra road here, police said.Local SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said the accident took place around 3 pm near Ramnagar village when Nishad was travelling from the Ballia district headquarters to attend a party programme in Rasra.The left side of the minister’s car was damaged in the collision, the SHO said, adding that Nishad and three others present in the vehicle escaped unharmed.