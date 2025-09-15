Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
UP minister Sanjay Nishad escapes unhurt after car hits cow in Ballia

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 06:55 pm IST

Local SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said the accident took place around 3 pm near Ramnagar village.

Nishad Party president and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Monday escaped unhurt after his car hit a cow on the Fefna-Rasra road here, police said.

UP minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad at a press conference in Ghaziabad.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
UP minister Sanjay Kumar Nishad at a press conference in Ghaziabad.(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

Local SHO Yogendra Bahadur Singh said the accident took place around 3 pm near Ramnagar village when Nishad was travelling from the Ballia district headquarters to attend a party programme in Rasra.

The left side of the minister’s car was damaged in the collision, the SHO said, adding that Nishad and three others present in the vehicle escaped unharmed.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Chandra Grahan 2025 Live on Hindustan Times.
