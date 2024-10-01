UP: Nurse demands 5,100 to give baby, blames family as infant dies of delayed care

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has accused a nurse of causing the death of their newborn by refusing to hand over the baby until a payment of ₹5,100 was made, which they claim led to a critical delay in care. Investigation launched after nurse allegedly demanded money and delayed care.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr RC Gupta said the family’s claim that the nurse refused to release the baby, despite their repeated pleas, resulted in the child’s death.

"The family members claimed they repeatedly pleaded with the nurse to give them the baby, but she refused, resulting in the infant's death," the official said.

Nurse placed baby on table over payment dispute: Family

Sujit Kumar, from Anoha Patara in Karhal, filed a complaint with local officials and the state government, stating his wife, Sanjali, was admitted to the CHC hospital in Karhal on September 18. Sujit alleged that nurse Jyoti mishandled the situation after his wife gave birth to a healthy boy on September 19.

According to Sujit, the nurse demanded ₹5,100 after the birth. When the family couldn't immediately pay, the nurse allegedly placed the baby on a table and refused to give it to the family. After a delay of 40 minutes, Sujit managed to pay, but by then the baby’s condition had worsened.

Sujit alerted the staff, and the baby was sent to Saifai Medical College for emergency care but died soon after arrival. Doctors at the hospital cited a lack of proper care during labour as the cause of death.

Complaint lodged, nurse transferred

A formal complaint has been lodged, and the CMO has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident, with findings expected within three days. Nurse Jyoti has been transferred to ensure an impartial inquiry.