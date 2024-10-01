SIT probe into Tirupati Laddus ‘adulteration’ temporarily stalled: Andhra DGP

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into ‘adulteration’ of Tirupati Laddus has been temporarily stalled as the case is under Supreme Court's purview, PTI quoted Andhra Pradesh DGP as saying on Tuesday.



"First they (SIT) have to understand the process, study it and take all the information, but in the meantime, an order has come from the Supreme Court and in line with that, we have stopped it (probe),” Andhra top cop Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said in a statement according to PTI.



On Monday, the SIT inspected the flour mill in Tirumala where the ghee is stored and tested in the lab before being used to prepare Laddus. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.(X)

‘Keep gods out of politics’: Supreme Court on Laddus row

On Monday, the Supreme Court while observing that gods should be kept away from politics, questioned Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu's public statement alleging that animal fat was used in making Laddus under previous Jagan Mohan Reddy government.



"It is very clear from the report that this is not the Ghee which has been used. Unless you are sure, how did you go to public with that?" a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said.

"It is not clear at all and it is prima facie indicating that these were rejected Ghee which were subjected to test. If you yourself have ordered investigation, where is the need to go to the press?" the bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for Andhra Pradesh.



‘Not just about prasad issue’: Andhra deputy CM

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan said,"I think they said in such a way, they never said it was not adulterated. Whatever information they have on their hands, I think they commented on that."



“Supreme Court judges didn't say that it was unadulterated, they said there was confusion regarding the date which will be cleared...But our government will take it forward - what kind of violations happened in last 5 years? It is not just about prasad issue,” he added.



(With agency inputs)