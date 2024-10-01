Lucknow: Man orders iPhone on Cash-on-Delivery, kills delivery executive

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a man ordered an Apple iPhone using the Cash on Delivery option from an e-commerce website and killed the delivery executive to avoid paying ₹1.5 lakh for the product. Lucknow: The police have arrested the accused (Representational)

The accused then dumped the delivery agent's body into the Indira Canal. The authorities are trying to retrieve the body.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Shashank Singh said Gajanan had ordered the iPhone worth about ₹1.5 lakh from Flipkart and opted for the COD (Cash on Delivery) payment option.

The delivery person, identified as Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to Gajanan's house to deliver the phone. The accused and his accomplice killed the delivery agent and disposed of the body in the Indira Canal.

"On September 23, delivery boy, Bharat Sahu of Nishatganj, went to deliver the phone at his place where he was killed by Gajanan and his accomplice. After strangulating Sahu, they put his body in a sack and disposed of it in the Indira Canal," the police said.

After the victim didn't return for two days, his family lodged a missing person report on September 25.

How were they caught?

The police said they traced Sahu's last location through his phone. They interrogated Sahu's friend Akash who confessed to the crime.

"When Bharat Kumar didn't return home, his brother lodged an FIR at Chinhat police station regarding his disappearance. Taking cognizance of the incident, the CCTV footage and surveillance data investigated by the police, prima facie it came to light that the incident was untoward. After getting evidence, the police detained a person named Akash in connection to the incident," the DCP said.

Apple iPhones are hugely popular in India. The company sells only premium Apple phones which have aspirational value.

The company recently launched its Apple iPhone 16 series in India.

With inputs from PTI, ANI