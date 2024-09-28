Apple iPhone 16 finds ‘Pro’ parity, signalling new upgrade and value trajector

Last year, the Apple iPhone 15 provided a first glimpse at that features chasm between the standard iPhones and iPhone 15 Pro models, as steadily closing. A generation later, new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are configured in a way (and that is how it should be), no longer do you have to contend with a generation older processor, a comparatively lesser spec-ed camera and perhaps limited future potential (true-er with upcoming Apple Intelligence promise). That is crucial, particularly if you are still holding on to an iPhone from a couple of generations ago, perhaps even earlier. That makes an iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus, a true step forward, in most respects. An iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus is a true step forward, in most respects. (Vishal Mathur / HT Photo)

The broader perspective is, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus buck the trend of annual inflation, which is common with smartphone launches. That means, having the same generation A18 chip, the new Camera Control key, finally getting an Action Button much like the Pro phones, and awaiting a full suite of Apple Intelligence when it finally arrives, underlines a greater sense of parity.

With generational parity from the A18 chip, no longer do standard iPhone buyers have to compromise with a generation older chip. Not that those are much of a step behind in the bigger picture, but my belief is Apple didn’t want to continue to any iteration of the A17 family with the new iPhones, owing to its well documented thermal concerns. That’s one big step in bringing parity with the Pro phones—and as it is for most potential buyers, they would never really get around to fully utilising a lot of the pro functionality.

Speaking of thermals, the A18 (much like the A18 Pro) seems to have moved past the shenanigans that are to be expected from just generation 3-nanometer architecture chips. That’s adding to improvements elsewhere for battery life. The iPhone 16 has the longest screen time return on a single charge for any standard iPhone in recent years—in my testing, I clocked 6 and a half hours of screen time from 100% charge to 15% charge remaining. That should be enough to get you through till dinnertime on a workday, with ease. If you do pick the iPhone 16 Plus, returns even more tangible.

Power parity is why Apple is pitching AAA gaming titles on not just the iPhone 16 Pro, but also the iPhone 16. Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, for instance. This is where the recalibration of the internals to help speed up heat dissipation become clear—the iPhone 16 holds gaming performance and frames rather well, even half an hour into the gameplay. This is a precursor to the full fledged Apple Intelligence suit being fully compatible too.

That said, some have trickled down. The photographic styles, for instance, a broader range of options than before, which can really give photos a rather unique look if you play these right. A style which increases contrast is great for shadows in the frame. You’ve greater flexibility of choice with warmer colours and cooler skin tones, with finer controls as a secondary layer. Then there is the Audio Mix feature, which can really alter how a video you’ve recorded sounds. The dual-camera positioning on the back has been altered, in an effort to push spatial videos—this will not have any bearing on how you continue to shoot videos with the iPhone 16, as perhaps you did with an iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 or iPhone 13.

My time with the iPhone 16 Pro Max and subsequently with the iPhone 16 leaves me with the belief that the Camera Control physical key is very useful (and very cool), but it takes some getting used to the swipe controls and moving between menu layers. The trick, I’ll mention again at the cost of sounding repetitive, is to not lift the finger as you walk the tightrope between a light tough swipe, a light tap, double tap and a harder press.

If you do subscribe to the theory that a faster refresh rate on a smartphone display makes it a better display, then you’ll be disappointed to note that the iPhone 16 remains locked at 60Hz. No 120Hz magic yet, but if I am being honest, it really shouldn’t matter. Nevertheless, Apple shouldn’t let this remain a gap on the spec sheet and subsequently perceptions—it’s gone on long enough as mid-range Android phones play their part in driving the conversation, and a corrective step is to be expected with the next iPhone refresh. That, and always-on displays.

While the megapixel count (that’s 48MP) is the same on the iPhone 16’s primary sensor as it is on the iPhone 16 Pro, the sensor in case of the standard iPhone is comparatively smaller. You’ll not notice differences for the most part, with most lighting and photography scenarios. The side-by-side comparisons point to the standard iPhone doing better than you’d expect. What this hardware difference does mean though is that you’ve to work that little bit harder to get spot on low light photos, or get the sort of detail you’d want in case of a subject that isn’t static.

If you are looking for a reason to convince yourself to splurge money on an iPhone 16 Pro instead, you’d be helping yourself by fixating on the telephoto camera that the Pro phones have. Optical zoom is any day better than digital zoom. There, let the mindgames begin.

There’s some great news on the colour options, a privilege that iPhone 16 Pro users get in much limited variety. Ultramarine and Teal look really good. Some may even appreciate the pink, which is a darker shade and light bounces off well. Chances are, most of the demographic will still opt for the more conventional white or black. In most colourways, you’ll notice the camera island has a darker dual shade. A nice touch.

While it was expected that the gap between the standard iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Pro would be lesser than it was with the iPhone 15 generation, Apple’s probably walked a couple of steps more to further reduce differences. Pair that with strong performance, robust battery life and all the bells and whistles including Camera Control and Audio Mix, collectively make this a good year for an upgrade. If you’ve been eyeing one.