2 arrested in Gujarat for attempt to derail train, then loot passengers

Gujarat police have arrested two for trying to sabotage a passenger train by placing an iron slab on the tracks in Botad district. Officials said that the accused planned to rob the passengers after bringing the train derailed or came to a halt. The accused plan to rob the passengers after derailing the train.(Representative image)

The incident occurred on September 25 at around 3 am near Kundli village. A potential disaster was averted as the train did not derail after hitting the piece of iron.

"The Okha-Bhavnagar passenger train (19210) passing through Ranpur police station limits in Botad district hit a four feet-long piece of old rail placed on the track next to cement sleepers around 3 am," Superintendent of Police, Botad, Kishor Baloliya, said.

"The train hit the piece of iron rail placed in a standing position in the middle of the track, following which it was halted there for several hours," he added.

Sabotage Investigation

Investigations revealed that two accused, Ramesh and Jayesh, conspired to loot passengers' belongings after the train's potential derailment. Both have been arrested.

"As it is a very serious offence Botad district police, Railway Protection Force, ATS, and various agencies of the Center carried out the investigation. Two accused in this incident, Ramesh and Jayesh have been arrested. They had conspired to loot money and other belongings of the passengers after the train would have derailed in the nearby fields," Kishor Baloliya said.

This incident follows Monday's arrest of three railway employees in Surat for alleged track tampering and fabricating a sabotage threat to gain recognition.

They had informed the railway authorities about some "miscreants" removing elastic clips and two fishplates from one set of tracks and placing them on another to derail a train.

They indulged in the act to ensure they would be felicitated and be deployed on night duty further, which would give them time to spend with the family during the day, officials said.