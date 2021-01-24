UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's foundation day and said the state is playing an important role in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India).
Every year, January 24 is marked as the foundation day of UP.
"Best wishes to all the people of Uttar Pradesh on the foundation day of the state. A sacred land of sacrifice, tenacity, tradition and culture, this state is playing an important role today in building an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
"I wish this state, moving forward towards all-round development, continues to scale new heights," he said.
