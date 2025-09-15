UP police arrest cow slaughter accused after exchange of fire with cops in Meerut

Police in Meerut district have arrested an accused in a cow slaughter case following an exchange of fire, a police official said on Monday. According to the police, 19 cases are registered against Ahsan in various police stations of Meerut, Hapur and Shamli districts under Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the Arms Act and BNS.(Representational)

According to the police, the Circle Officer of Brahmapuri Saumya Asthana was patrolling Udham Singh Chowk on Sunday night when he was informed that Ahsan, the accused in the cow slaughter case, was planning to commit another crime.

The police team quickly surrounded the area and faced firing from the accused. Police retaliated in self-defence, and Ahsan was shot on his left leg, the official said.

Ahsan was sent to the district hospital for first aid and placed under arrest, police said, adding a country-made pistol and ammunition were seized from him.

According to the police, 19 cases are registered against Ahsan in various police stations of Meerut, Hapur and Shamli districts under Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, the Arms Act and BNS.