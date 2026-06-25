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UP: Rottweiler rescued after 26 days locked in Ghazipur murder accused’s house

The Rottweiler was locked inside a locked house of Shankar Pandey, an accused in the murder case of hotel owner Vineet Rai, for 26 days

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 02:06 pm IST
By Sudhir Kumar, Varanasi
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A Rottweiler locked inside a Ghazipur house for 26 days after its owner fled a murder charge has been rescued, the Uttar Pradesh police said on Wednesday.

The Rottweiler, known as Michael, was locked inside Pandey’s 2,000-square-foot house for 26 days

The murder suspect, Shankar Pandey, is wanted in connection with the killing of a hotel owner, Vineet Rai, who was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in the Phullanpur–Fattehpur Sikandar area. Police said Pandey and his family went on the run on May 29 after the murder.

Police officers said they received information about a dog being locked inside the house from locals who used to offer him food.

The Rottweiler, known as Michael, was locked inside Pandey’s 2,000-square-foot house for 26 days. “The dog used to walk inside the house and whenever he barked or seemed hungry, neighbors would toss food and water to him over the gate. Thus, following his owner’s flight to evade arrest, Michael’s survival depended entirely on the neighbours’ kindness,” an officer said.

A case was registered at the Kotwali police station against four people—Kamlesh Chaudhary, Shankar Pandey, Alok Dubey and Sonu Yadav—and some unidentified persons.

Chaudhary was killed in a police encounter on the night of June 4. Meanwhile, the police have announced a reward of 1 lakh each for Shankar Pandey, Alok Dubey and Sonu Yadav.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sudhir Kumar

Sudhir Kumar is Varanasi based senior staff correspondent.He covers all developments, politics, education--primary, secondary and higher -- crime, offbeat, tribes and human angle stories

murder charge uttar pradesh police ghazipur
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, Venezuela Earthquake on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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