Home / India News / UP’s recovery rate at over 60% is almost 10% more than the national average

UP’s recovery rate at over 60% is almost 10% more than the national average

Uttar Pradesh is India’s most populous state and has reported just over 12,000 cases

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 17:07 IST
Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Azamgarh: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with medics during his visit at a hospital during ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, in Azamgarh, Monday, June 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI08-06-2020_000314B)(PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh government on Friday claimed to have achieved 60.31% recovery rate for coronavirus patients while listing the state’s successes in containment of the deadly contagion that has infected close to 3 lakh people in the country. Uttar Pradesh, which is India’s most populous state, accounts for only 12,088 of the national tally.

UP chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said 7,609 patients had fully recovered from Covid-19 infection in the state and had been sent home following treatment.

“A total of 7,609 residents have been cured of the disease and they have returned home. Our recovery rate has improved to 60.31%,” Prasad was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The national recovery rate is close to 50 %, which means 147,194 infected people have been cured of the virus so far leaving 141,842 active cases.

On the testing front, the state’s most senior bureaucrat claimed that Uttar Pradesh had reached a milestone on Thursday by testing more than 15,000 samples in a day. He added that it aims to reach the 20,000 tests-a-day mark by the end of this month.

“15,607 samples were tested in the state yesterday. The target is to test 20,000 samples daily by the end of June. A total of 4 lakh 19 thousand samples have been tested in state’s different labs,” Prasad said.

Covid-19 positive cases had risen in Uttar Pradesh in the last month due to many returning migrants –arriving from other hotspots in Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu among others—bringing the disease to the state with them.

A few days ago, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had told chief editor of Hindi news daily Hindustan that his government will not let even a single coronavirus patient fend for himself. He added that every infected patient in the state was being treated free of cost at government hospitals in the state.

Agra, Noida, Lucknow and Ghaziabad are amongst the worst affected districts in the state and the state administration has told the Supreme Court that it intends to continue restrictions on movement between Delhi and these two neighbouring districts of Uttar Pradesh to prevent an exponential rise in positive cases.

