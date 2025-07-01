Search
Tuesday, Jul 01, 2025
UP: Sandalwood tree worth lakhs stolen from King George's Medical University vice-chancellor’s residence in Lucknow

ANI
Jul 01, 2025 07:04 AM IST

King George's Medical University spokesperson said thieves chopped and stole a 50-year-old sandalwood tree from the VC's vacant on-campus residence.

A sandalwood tree worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from the official residence of the King George's Medical University (KGMU) Vice-Chancellor in Lucknow, despite security arrangements in place.

An FIR has been lodged, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. The incident is also being investigated under the Forest Act. (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)
An FIR has been lodged, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. The incident is also being investigated under the Forest Act. (Pic used for representation)(Unsplash)

KGMU spokesperson KK Singh said the 50-year-old tree was cut down and taken away by thieves. The residence, located within the campus, is currently unoccupied.

An FIR has been lodged, and CCTV footage has been handed over to the police. The incident is also being investigated under the Forest Act.

Speaking to ANI, KK Singh said, "The Vice-Chancellor's residence is inside our campus, but he currently lives in his private house in Nirala Nagar. So, the campus house is vacant, though guards and basic staff stay there. A few days ago, we found out that a very old sandalwood tree at the residence was cut down, and the wood was stolen. It's shocking because the building is considered secure and has guards. We have collected CCTV footage and handed it over to the police. The tree was about 50 years old and worth lakhs. We've also informed the Forest Department, as sandalwood trees are protected under the Forest Act. We were told that this type of wood cannot be sold legally, and its value is set by the government."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, one person who was accused of a robbery case worth 1.5 crore was injured in an encounter with the police in Ghaziabad's Kavi Nagar, as per the information by Ghaziabad ACP Bhaskar Verma.

Also Read | Sandalwood tree stolen from bungalow in Deccan; FIR registered

The incident was reported from the intervening night of June 29 and 30, when, during a check at the Diamond Tiraha, the police monitored a four-wheeler approaching suspiciously towards them.

While the police were trying to stop the car, it collided with a tree. The accused tried to flee from the incident spot and started firing at the police officials. However, in self-defence firing from the police officials, the accused got injured. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
