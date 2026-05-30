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UP set to see 10% hike in electricity bills as govt announces ‘fuel surcharge’

The revised bills will be implemented in the June billing cycle, where consumers will have to pay additional 10 per cent of their electricity usage.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 02:08 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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Uttar Pradesh is set to see a hike in electricity prices from June as the state government has announced a fuel surcharge amid rising global energy costs.

Uttar Pradesh is set to announce electricity price hike from June.(AP)

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) on Saturday announced a hike of 10 per cent in electricity bills, citing a "fuel surcharge" due to the rising fuel prices due to West Asia conflict.

The revised bills will be implemented in the June billing cycle, where consumers will have to pay additional 10 per cent of their electricity usage.

Pankaj Saxena, the Chief Engineer of the Regulatory Affairs Unit (RAU), in a letter dated May 29, the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) issued new regulations for electricity distribution under the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) framework.

He said that the fuel surcharge will be calculated from the month of March 2026, adding that the additional cost will be charged from the month of June.

However, he argued that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has led to a global energy crisis.

"Under Yogi Ji’s leadership, no taxes or bills have been increased in Uttar Pradesh over the last nine years. But everyone knows about war crisis in West Asia. In such conditions, if the government has to raise electricity bills, I believe the people should take it positively," Kashyap said.

Last week, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting of officials over growing energy demand and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply in both rural and urban areas.

The state saw a peak of electricity demand of 30,339 MW this year as temperature in cities like Banda reached new record.

 
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