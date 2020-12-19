UP Sunni Waqf board to release Ayodhya mosque blueprint today

india

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 04:01 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) will release on Saturday, the blueprint of the mosque complex coming up in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village on Saturday. The complex also includes a hospital, an Indo-Islamic centre, a community kitchen and a museum.

The mosque is coming up on five acres alloted to the board following the November 2019 order of the Supreme Court in the Babri Masjid- Ram Janmabhoomi case. The court ruled in favour of the Hindu parties to the case, and ordered the creation of a trust to build a Ram temple at the contended site. However, it also criticised the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

The ground breaking ceremony for the Ram temple happened on August 5 this year.

Athar Hussain, spokesperson of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), said the blueprint of the entire complex will be shared on Saturday. “In Islam, there is no concept of holding a ground-breaking ceremony for a mosque...it’s just going to be a formal launch,” Hussain clarified. IICF is the trust formed by the UPSCWB to ensure the construction of the mosque complex. Trust officials speaking on condition of anonymity said chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be invited for this ceremony.

The blueprint will be released in the presence of Professor SM Akhtar, a Lucknow-based architect and town planner who is also founding dean, faculty of architecture, Jamia Milia University, Delhi, hired to design the mosque complex.