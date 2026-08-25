Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the state government will provide appointment letters to one lakh youths over the next six months. UP to give 1 lakh govt appointment letters in next six months: Adityanath

Addressing an appointment letter distribution programme here, he said more than 9.3 lakh youths had been provided government jobs by his government through a transparent and non-discriminatory process since 2017.

"It gives me pleasure to say that during this period, our government has succeeded in providing government jobs to more than 9,30,000 youths of Uttar Pradesh, and no one can raise a question over even a single appointment," he said.

The CM was speaking at an event where appointment letters were handed over to 3,446 technical assistants and 126 market secretaries. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State for Agriculture Baldev Singh Aulakh were also present.

Adityanath said the government had ensured recruitment on merit while following reservation rules and without discrimination.

Without naming former chief minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, Adityanath targeted the previous government, alleging that before 2017, whenever a recruitment advertisement was issued, a "chacha-bhatija" duo and the "entire Mahabharata family" would go across the state for "vasooli".

"Young people kept wandering, results did not come and ultimately courts had to stay the cases. Their time and age were wasted ," he said.

The CM alleged that the fault lay not with the youths but with "corrupt" officials, boards and commissions and politicians involved in the recruitment system at that time.

"We had said from the first day that this government would work with a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminals. We would also break the back of the copying mafia and mafias sitting in various institutions," he said.

Adityanath said his government had seized and recovered proceeds from the properties of mafias and made recruitment more transparent.

"Today, while giving appointment letters to more than 3,400 agricultural technical assistants and market secretaries, I want to assure the youth of the state that in the next six months note it we are going to provide one lakh government appointment letters every week in different stages," he said.

He said recruitment examinations had been completed and the result process was under way, asking commissions and boards to reduce timelines.

"We do not want a situation where a young person has to be provoked because he has appeared for an examination but the result has not come," he said.

Adityanath also attacked the previous government over examinations, alleging that the education system had been weakened and copying was encouraged for "cheap popularity".

"Today, we conduct the Uttar Pradesh Board examination in 14 days and get its results in the next 14 days," he said, adding that around 56 lakh students appear for the examinations.

He said the government had reduced the examination period from around six months to one month and ensured "copy-free" examinations and timely results.

The CM said recruitment processes should be completed within six months of requisition, with advertisements issued within a month and examinations and results completed in the following months.

He claimed that the 9.3 lakh government jobs had contributed to Uttar Pradesh's "demographic dividend" and helped in tripling the state's economy and per capita income.

"Now youths are getting appointment letters without transactions and without recommendations. Their dreams are getting wings, which was not possible before 2017," he said.

Adityanath alleged that the previous government "played with the lives" of youths and distributed jobs through "bandarbant" and money.

He said Uttar Pradesh, earlier described as a "BIMARU state", had now entered the country's top three economies by linking its young population with development.

BIMARU was an acronym used in the 1980s for the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan to describe their backwardness.

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