UP trains MLAs for paperless House proceedings

Following in the footsteps of the Union government, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to present a paperless budget for 2021-22. The state has already held a three-day training programme for legislators which concluded on Sunday. The training was to prepare the MLAs for the assembly session beginning February 18.

Legislative council chairman Manvendra Singh and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma inaugurated and concluded the last day training session.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “We all know that technology is the way to progress. The more technical knowledge we have, the smoother our progress will be.”

Lauding the efforts of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, “The chief minister has made commendable efforts for paperless Cabinet meetings and so all ministers were trained to operate the gadget. Now, all the legislators will participate in the budget session with tablets and iPads. It will make Uttar Pradesh the first state in the country to table a paperless budget.”

Sharma said, “Several members are already using computers, laptops, iPads...They were trained in how to receive information, save it, make comments and forward the information when required.”

Principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, JP Singh, principal secretary, legislative council, Rajesh Singh, and principal secretary, legislative assembly, Pradeep Dubey conducted the training programme with the support of National Informatics Centre experts.