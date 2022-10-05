Home / India News / UP, Uttarakhand among states to receive heavy rainfall for next three days: IMD

UP, Uttarakhand among states to receive heavy rainfall for next three days: IMD

Published on Oct 05, 2022 03:15 PM IST

Cloudy weather and a few sporadic spells of light rain are predicted in Delhi for today and the next four to five days, which is expected to keep the air clean and temperatures within comfortable levels in the national capital.

Intense rainfall spell over Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from October 6-8, with peak intensity on October 7. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive intense spells of rainfall for the next three days, with peak intensity on Friday, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall over Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 2-3 days. Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam today. (Also Read | Uttarkashi tragedy: 1st Indian woman to climb Everest, Makalu among those killed)

While the low pressure area over westcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andhra Pradesh has become less marked, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring areas in lower tropospheric levels, as per IMD. The trough runs coastal Andhra Pradesh to Uttarakhand across Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh and central Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to get widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy spells over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from October 6-8. The eastern Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience similar rainfall activity till October 9. Uttarakhand and northwest Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Saturday.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy falls are very likely today over Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and East Madhya Pradesh. Similar rainfall activity is likely in Odisha tomorrow as well, in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 8-9, in East Madhya Pradesh till October 7, and in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and West Madhya Pradesh from October 6-8.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 05th, 08th & 09th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 08 th & 09th October, 2022,” the IMD release said.

imd weather warning
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
