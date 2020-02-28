UP woman delivers outside hospital after doctors ‘turned’ her away

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:38 IST

A woman gave birth on the road outside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich on Friday after doctors allegedly refused to admit her on Thursday night.

The UP health department has initiated a probe and the state commission for women has sought a report on the matter.

The woman, Shafiqunnisa, a resident of Bashir Ganj village of Bahraich was taken to the hospital late Thursday night.

“She suffered labour pain just outside the hospital. We went to the hospital staff but they refused to admit her,” said husband Sahab Ali.

He added that they were left with no choice but to deliver the baby on the road.

“After seeing her suffering on the road, we curtained off the area and she delivered a baby there,” he added.

When contacted, chief medical superintendent (CMS), DK Singh said the hospital staff refused to attend her as she was out of the hospital premises.

“Still, a probe has been initiated. Action will be taken against the erring employees,” he claimed before adding, “soon after the delivery, she was admitted to the hospital and was being taken care of”.

Meanwhile, vice chairperson of the state commission for women Sushma Singh said the matter was quite serious. “Even if she was outside the premises, she should have been taken to the hospital. I have sought a report in this case,” she added.