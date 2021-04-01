UP woman gang-raped in front of husband: Cops

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped in front of her husband by three persons in a forest area in Agra district on Monday, police said on Wednesday, adding that one person has been detained for interrogation.

In her First Information Report (FIR), the woman alleged that she was on her way to Agra city with her husband on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by three men on a bike. She added that they (couple) were dragged to a nearby forest where she was raped by the trio.

The survivor also claimed that the accused thrashed the couple and warned them not to report the matter to anyone. The trio took away all the valuables and cash before fleeing from the spot, she said.

On Tuesday, a case against two named persons and one unidentified person was registered under sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 394 (hurt in attempt of robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

While two of the accused were identified as Gauri Rajput and Monu, the identity of the third person is yet to be ascertained, police said.

“A case of gang rape, loot and physical assault has been registered against Gauri Rajput and Monu, besides an unidentified person. A search is on for the third accused,” Satyajeet Gupta, superintendent of police (rural), Agra West, said.

Police, however, claimed that the couple had initially complained of robbery after they dialed 112 on the day of the alleged incident. After they were told to report the matter at a police station, the couple complained of gang rape, loot and assault, police added.

While the woman was sent for medical examination, one of the named accused has been detained for interrogation, police said.