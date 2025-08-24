UP woman kills self, 2 children with poison, son under treatment

A 28-year-old woman killed herself and two of her three children with poison in Chitrakoot district, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Itwa Dudaila village on Saturday. Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.(PTI/Representational Image)

The two kids were aged one and three. Her five-year-old son is under treatment and is critical, Singh said.

The four were rushed to Majhgawan Hospital where a daughter died around 7 pm Saturday.

The woman and one daughter were referred to a hospital in Satna, where they also died around an hour later.

Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.

According to neighbours, the woman's husband, a tempo driver, had scolded her after she asked for money.

