Aug 24, 2025
UP woman kills self, 2 children with poison, son under treatment

PTI
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 12:07 pm IST

The two kids were aged one and three. Her five-year-old son is under treatment and is critical.

A 28-year-old woman killed herself and two of her three children with poison in Chitrakoot district, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Singh said the incident took place in Itwa Dudaila village on Saturday.

Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.(PTI/Representational Image)
The two kids were aged one and three. Her five-year-old son is under treatment and is critical, Singh said.

The four were rushed to Majhgawan Hospital where a daughter died around 7 pm Saturday.

The woman and one daughter were referred to a hospital in Satna, where they also died around an hour later.

Police are awaiting the husband's statement to determine the exact cause behind the suicide.

According to neighbours, the woman's husband, a tempo driver, had scolded her after she asked for money.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

