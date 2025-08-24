Search
Days after wife’s suicide attempt, BSF jawan jumps into canal with son in UP's Bijnor

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 24, 2025 10:09 am IST

Rahul, a BSF jawan from Ved Vihar Colony, Najibabad, leapt into the Ganga Barrage canal at Gate No. 17, clutching his one-year-old son in his arms.

A 31-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan jumped into a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor on Saturday with his one-year-old son, just days after his wife had jumped into the same water, news agency PTI reported, citing police.

Police said the couple, married for around five years, had been experiencing marital disputes.(File)
Police said the couple, married for around five years, had been experiencing marital disputes.(File)

Rescue teams are currently searching for all three bodies, officials said.

Police told PTI that the couple, married for around five years, had been experiencing marital disputes.

According to Kotwali City SHO Dharmendra Solanki, the jawan, identified as Rahul, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in Najibabad, jumped into the canal from Gate No. 17 of the Ganga Barrage while holding his son in his arms.

His wife, 29-year-old Manisha Thakur, had also leapt into the water at the same location on August 19. Her body has not yet been recovered.

On Saturday, Rahul travelled from Najibabad by taxi, visited the police station to ask about his wife’s case, and shortly afterwards jumped into the canal. Police confirmed they have secured CCTV footage of the incident.

BSF jawan dies by suicide in J&K's Samba

In a separate incident in July, a 25-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on July 7, officials said.

The jawan, a native of West Bengal, was identified as a constable.

“He was on sentry duty at the Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he turned the weapon on himself,” officials added.

His body was sent for a post-mortem examination at the community health centre in Ramgarh. Police have begun inquest proceedings, according to officials.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a soldier died in an accidental firing incident in the Dharamsal area of Rajouri on July 6.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
