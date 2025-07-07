BSF jawan dies by suicide in Samba

A 25-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Samba district on Monday, said officials. Meanwhile, a soldier died in accidental fire in Rajouri’s Dharamsal area on Sunday. (File)

The deceased was a native of West Bengal.

“Constable was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself,” said officials.

His dead body has been sent for postmortem at community health centre in Ramgarh. Police have initiated inquest proceedings, the officials added.

Meanwhile, a soldier died in accidental fire in Rajouri’s Dharamsal area on Sunday.

The deceased was a native of Andhra Pradesh and was posted with 54 RR. Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.