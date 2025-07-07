Search
Monday, Jul 07, 2025
BSF jawan dies by suicide in Samba

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Updated on: Jul 07, 2025 10:20 PM IST

His dead body has been sent for postmortem at community health centre in Ramgarh and police have initiated inquest proceedings, the officials added.

A 25-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his service rifle at a forward post in Samba district on Monday, said officials.

Meanwhile, a soldier died in accidental fire in Rajouri’s Dharamsal area on Sunday. (File)
The deceased was a native of West Bengal.

“Constable was on sentry duty in Border Out-Post Malluchak in Ramgarh sector when he fired upon himself,” said officials.

Meanwhile, a soldier died in accidental fire in Rajouri’s Dharamsal area on Sunday.

The deceased was a native of Andhra Pradesh and was posted with 54 RR. Police have registered a case in this regard and investigation have been taken up.

