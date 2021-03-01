UP: 17-year-old missing girl’s body found in Aligarh field
The body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found on a farm near a village in Akrabad, in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The girl was reported missing on Sunday afternoon and her family suspect she was raped before being strangled to death. Angry villagers attacked the police on Sunday evening, hours after the body was found, pelting stones and injuring one personnel.
Villagers even refused to hand over the body for a post-mortem examination. Later, senior police officials assured them of swift action and the body was taken for an autopsy.
“We received information about the killing of a 17-year-old girl in village within the Akrabad limits around 7pm on Sunday. Prima facie, police found it to be a case of murder. Villagers suspect the girl was gang-raped but we can only confirm that after autopsy. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and we will take action accordingly,” said Aligarh SSP Muniraj G.
“Five teams have been formed to work on the case and arrest the accused. We hope to work it out soon,” he added.
The girl had reportedly gone to gather fodder at about 12pm on Sunday but did not return. Her family began searching for her and was soon joined by villagers. The body was found in a field.
Sources said villagers blocked police vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting when police tried to take the body for an autopsy, injuring Pramendra Singh, the in-charge of Gangiri Kotwali of Aligarh district, in the head.
Police have registered a case under sections 302, 376 of Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Akrabad on the family’s complaint, the Aligarh SSP’s office said.
