Upcoming Expressways in India: These are top highways boosting road connectivity

The ministry of road transport and highways has been working to build a better and faster road and expressway infrastructure to boost up the connectivity. Union Minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has even said that India’s road infrastructure will be equivalent to US standards by the end of 2024. The Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway is a 10-lane project, divided into two carriages.(Twitter/ @nitin_gadkari)

Under the ambitious Bharatmala Paryojana, the union minister has untaken and commenced more road and highway projects embedded with cutting-edge technology such as CCTV, temperature and speed measurement equipment, as well as SOS booths and assistance lines.

Take a look at the list of expressways that will be completed in the upcoming years.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The expressway connecting India's financial capital to the national capital in 12 hours, is built under the Bharatmala Pariyojana and is projected to be India's longest highway, stretching 1,386 km. It will also bring cities en-route the expressway closer, such as travel between Jaipur and Delhi will reduce to three and a half hours from five hours.

The expressway has 40 interchanges that will improve connectivity to Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat.

PM Modi on February 12, 2023 inaugurated the first strech, Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway. Total estimated cost ₹1,00,000 crore.

Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway

This expressway will connect Mumbai to Nagpur , people will be able to cover the Mumbai to Nagpur distance in eight hours. The new expressway would be a game-changer for the backward region of Vidarbha as the road will link to Jawaharlal Nehru Port.

It is 700 km long and its 520 km stretch from Nagpur to Shirdi was opened to traffic partially from December 11, 2022.

This expressway will be completed within six or seven months. Total estimated cost ₹55,000 crore.

Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway

The expressway, spread across over 648km, will be connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra, the holy shrine of Vaishno Devi with Bahadurgarh border in Delhi. Once this four-lane expressway begins its operation, it will allow the public to cover Amritsar, Nokadar, and Gurdaspur in just few hours. Phase 1’s cost ₹25,000 crore.

Ganga Expressway

This six-lane expressway, sprawl over 594 km, will cover 12 cities including Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Hardoi, Unnao, Pratapgarh and Raebareli. Total estimated cost ₹40,000 crore.

Ahmedabad Dholera Expressway

In a bid to boost the connectivity to Dholera Special Investment Region, this 109km-long, four-lane access-controlled expressway connects Sardar Patel Ring Road in Sarkhej to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR) through Dholera International Airport in Navagam. Total estimated cost ₹3,500 crore.