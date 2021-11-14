UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav takes on CM Yogi from his turf in Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday targeted the Centre over inflation and unemployment, and claimed that his party will come to power in the state where elections are due early next year.

The SP leader was speaking at the launch of the third phase of his Samajwadi Vijay Yatra from Madapur area in Gorakhpur, which is chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s home turf, when he exuded confidence that his party will win the elections with a huge mandate.

Referring to the huge turnout at the rally, the former chief minister said: “This great excitement, enthusiasm and support, that too in Babaji’s (a reference to the chief minister) region, shows that this government (BJP) is on its way out as it has insulted and cheated the people. No one has ever made such large numbers of fake promises as this government has done.”

“The SP will win over 400 seats in Uttar Pradesh. Inflation and unemployment have increased. The public has made up its mind for the elimination of the BJP,” he said, adding that the change will start from Gorakhpur.

Attacking the ruling party in the state over its “failure” to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, the former chief minister said: “Do you remember how our labourers walked on foot to home in huge numbers from various parts of the country, including Gujarat and Maharashtra? However, this government did nothing for them.”

“Back then, the poor desperately needed hospitals, medicines and oxygen but the government failed to supply them, leading to uncountable deaths,” he added. Targeting the Centre over rising fuel prices, he said: “The BJP leaders had promised that common people can travel by air. But the people owning two-wheelers are also upset

Reacting to the SP leader’s claims, BJP (Gorakhpur) spokesperson Satendra Sinha said: “People had rejected the SP in 2019 and then in 2017 and this time too they will be rejected by voters. The BJP is confident of winning again.”