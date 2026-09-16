UPI MDR: Plea in SC challenges 0.4% fee on payments of above 2,000

A public interest litigation (PIL) matter has been filed in the Supreme Court, challenging the Centre's decision to impose a merchant discount rate (MDR) on specified UPI person-to-merchant transactions of above ₹2,000, saying the levy has been introduced without adequate statutory safeguards, transparency or public consultation.

A merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent is to be levied on person-to-merchant transactions of above ₹2,000.

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The government has introduced a 0.4 per cent fee on UPI payments of more than ₹2,000 made to merchants from October 15. Under this, a merchant discount rate (MDR) of 0.4 per cent is to be levied on person-to-merchant transactions of above ₹2,000. However, no MDR is to be levied on UPI transactions of up to ₹2,000.

The plea has been filed by advocate Anjan Datta, challenging the Centre's September 14 notification and the MDR framework announced on September 15, which is stated to come into effect from October 15.

Deep Dive What is the new merchant discount rate (MDR) for UPI payments above ₹2,000? The new MDR for UPI payments above ₹2,000 is set at 0.4%, which will come into effect from October 15. Why has the government implemented a merchant discount rate on UPI transactions? The government has implemented the MDR to cover the costs of running the UPI system and to ensure sustainability and innovation in digital payments. How will the MDR impact small merchants and their customers? While the MDR is expected to affect small merchants by increasing their transaction costs, the burden may ultimately be passed on to customers in the form of higher prices.

According to the petition, the new framework provides for a 0.4 per cent MDR on general P2M (person-to-merchant) UPI transactions exceeding ₹2,000, subject to a cap of ₹300 for transactions of ₹75,000 and above.

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It also provides for a flat ₹5 MDR for transactions of above ₹2,000 in specified essential and thin-margin sectors, including railways, telecommunications, insurance, fuel and agricultural inputs, while capital-market transactions attract an MDR of 0.02 per cent, capped at ₹300.

The petitioner has contended that UPI transactions of up to ₹2,000 and all person-to-person transfers will remain free, while small merchants receiving up to ₹1 lakh per month through UPI QR codes are exempted.

The plea challenges the constitutional validity of the amended section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, alleging that it gives unguided powers to the executive to decide which electronic payment modes would receive the no-charge protection.

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It further questions the fixation of the rates, transaction thresholds, caps and sectoral classifications through what the petitioner describes as a press release, alleging that the complete operative instrument prescribing these charges has not been published in the Official Gazette.

The petitioner has also questioned the distinction between UPI transactions and RuPay debit-card payments, pointing out that the notification continues the no-charge protection for RuPay debit cards without a monetary ceiling.

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The plea alleges that the framework is arbitrary and discriminatory, and may adversely affect merchants, particularly those with low margins, while also raising concerns over possible indirect consumer burden and digital exclusion.

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The petitioner has sought the quashing or suspension of the framework insofar as it imposes an MDR on UPI transactions of above ₹2,000. Alternatively, it has sought a reconsideration of the framework after transparent consultation, publication of empirical data and an impact assessment, besides safeguards for micro and small enterprises.

The plea also seeks an independent review by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Union government.