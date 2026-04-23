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UPMSP 12th Result 2026: UP Board Class 12 results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here

UPMSP 12th Result 2026 has been declared. The UP Board Class 12 results can be checked here. 

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 04:12 pm IST
Written by Papri Chanda
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared UPMSP 12th Result 2026 on April 23. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 board examination can check the results through the official website of UP results at upresults.nic.in. UP Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates

UPMSP 12th Result 2026: UP Board Class 12 results declared at upresults.nic.in, direct link here(Deepak Gupta)

The UP Board Class 12 examination was held from February 18 to March 12, 2026. The exam was held across 8000 test centres across the state. A total of 2576082 students of Class 12 registered for the examination this year.

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPMSP 12th Result 2026

UPMSP 12th Result 2026: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP Board result at upresults.nic.in.

2. Click on UP Board 12th Result 2026 link available on the home page.

 
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