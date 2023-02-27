UP no longer known for poor law and order: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state of Uttar Pradesh has rid itself of an identity associated with poor law-and-order, and is instead known for progressing rapidly, during a video address on Sunday, when he praised his party’s administration led by Yogi Adityanath.

Modi, speaking during a programme in which appointment letters were handed over to more than 9,055 sub-inspectors of police, platoon commanders of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and firefighters at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh had “strengthened the sense of security among people”.

“Today, it has got a completely new identity. The state has the maximum number of expressways and several airports. It has a large number of MSME units, which gives the state a strong base for small scale industries. UP also leads in the country in creating a start-up ecosystem for new entrepreneurs,” he said.

Previously, the PM said, “there was a time when Uttar Pradesh was known for the mafia and a poor law-and-order situation.”

Now, the improvements have helped create more jobs and investments, he added. “The economy of UP has got a new momentum due to the combined power of security and employment,” he said.

“In the last six years, more than 1.5 lakh (150,000) recruitments have taken place in the state police force. Better law and order in the state is also leading to creation of employment opportunities in diverse sectors.”

The PM’s recorded video message was played at the programme attended by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and finance minister Suresh Khanna, among others.

The Prime Minister said there were more tourist bookings for Varanasi than Goa during Christmas this year due to the better law and order as well as the development of infrastructure facilities in the state in the last six years of the double engine government.

The one-district, one-product (ODOP) programme, Mudra Yojana, and the freight and defence corridors were benefiting the state not only in terms of growth, but also providing job opportunities to youngsters on a massive scale, he said.

“These days, the employment fair (Rozgar Mela) has become a special event for me. For several months, I have been observing that job fairs are being held every week in one or the other BJP-ruled state. Thousands of youngsters are being given appointment letters. It is my good fortune that I am getting an opportunity to witness this,” Modi said.

Adityanath on Sunday said the rule of law and security of the people were the prerequisites of good governance.

The CM spoke of other measures in connection with policing, urging the new recruits to also focus on upgrading skills.

“Earlier, crime was within a geographical area, but today it is not restricted by borders. We will be able to control crime only when we think ahead of the criminal. To prevent cybercrime, the state government has set up cyber police stations and helpdesks in 18 ranges,” he said.

The Prime Minister too told the new recruits to equip themselves with all the required skills, training and knowledge of technology to take on the new age criminals. He appealed to them to be sensitive towards common citizens and help make the system sensitive too.

“Create a system where criminals are scared, but common citizens feel fearless,” PM said.

“The UP government is working to rapidly improve police training. To promote smart policing, youngsters will also be given training in cybercrime (prevention), forensic science and state-of-the-art technology,” Modi said.

(WITH AGENCY INPUTS)