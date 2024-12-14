Uproar in Lok Sabha as DMK lawmaker accuses BJP of trying to alter Constitution

New Delhi: Heated arguments marked the Parliament debate on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution on Saturday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker A. Raja accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to change the Constitution and declare India a Hindu nation. A. Raja at the Parliament debate on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution (PTI)

He said, “Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the vice president of your party told the media that if you get more than 400 seats, you will change the Constitution and make the country a Hindu Rashtra.”

Raja’s comments led to protests from BJP leaders, with union minister Prahlad Joshi demanding that Raja authenticate his statement.

In his defence, Raja cited the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala case, where a 13-judge bench of the Supreme Court, on April 24, 1973, delivered its historic verdict, holding that the powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution of India are circumscribed by what is known as the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

“Ambedkar was clear on three terms – Constitution, Constitutionalism, and Constitutionality,” Raja added.

Further chaos ensued when officiating chair Jagdambika Pal said that a phrase used by Raja while referring to the ruling party lawmakers would be expunged from the House proceedings, with BJP lawmakers vehemently opposing Raja’s statements.