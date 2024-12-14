Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Uproar in Lok Sabha as DMK lawmaker accuses BJP of trying to alter Constitution

ByVrinda Tulsian
Dec 14, 2024 03:48 PM IST

Raja cited the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala case when Opposition asked him to authenticate his statement

New Delhi: Heated arguments marked the Parliament debate on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution on Saturday after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker A. Raja accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to change the Constitution and declare India a Hindu nation.

A. Raja at the Parliament debate on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution (PTI)
A. Raja at the Parliament debate on the 75th Anniversary of the Constitution (PTI)

He said, “Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the vice president of your party told the media that if you get more than 400 seats, you will change the Constitution and make the country a Hindu Rashtra.”

Raja’s comments led to protests from BJP leaders, with union minister Prahlad Joshi demanding that Raja authenticate his statement.

Also Read: Kesavananda Bharati case: SC creates special web page on 50th anniversary

In his defence, Raja cited the Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala case, where a 13-judge bench of the Supreme Court, on April 24, 1973, delivered its historic verdict, holding that the powers of Parliament to amend the Constitution of India are circumscribed by what is known as the Basic Structure of the Constitution.

“Ambedkar was clear on three terms – Constitution, Constitutionalism, and Constitutionality,” Raja added.

Further chaos ensued when officiating chair Jagdambika Pal said that a phrase used by Raja while referring to the ruling party lawmakers would be expunged from the House proceedings, with BJP lawmakers vehemently opposing Raja’s statements.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On