Uproar in Parliament over India-China row

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on the border standoff with China, particularly his use of the word “pitai” (physical beating) in the context of Indian soldiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have no problem if there [are] political differences, if there is even political criticism...but I think we should not, directly or indirectly, criticise our jawans. Our jawans are standing in Yangtse at 13,000 feet...defending our borders, they do not deserve to have the word pitai. The word pitai should not be used for our jawans,” Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, after the chair refused to allow their demand for suspending business to take up the discussion on the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese forces, opposition parties staged a walkout. There was an uproar when Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House that notices given under Rule 267 to suspend the business and take up the discussion on China were not in line with the rules and proceedings and, therefore, inadmissible.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'You shook hands with Xi Jinping': Congress' 7 questions to PM Modi on China

Jaishankar, in the Lok Sabha, referred to Gandhi’s remarks about a skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Yangtse near Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, when several soldiers from both sides were injured. The Indian side has said the clash occurred when Chinese troops unilaterally attempted to alter the status quo on the LAC.

Gandhi had referred to the clash at a news conference last week and said, “Hamare jawan seema par pit rahe hain (Our soldiers are being beaten on the border).” Jaishankar made his remarks in the course of replying to a debate on amendments to the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill of 2019. The bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on Monday and will now go to the Rajya Sabha.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Indian soldiers standing at height of 13,000 feet': Jaishankar in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

“Our jawans are standing their ground, they should be respected, they should be honoured, they should be appreciated. This is not something which is appropriate,” Jaishankar said on remarks made by Gandhi.

Referring to criticism by Congress leaders about his recent foreign visits, Jaishankar noted he had travelled to New York last week to chair special meetings of the UN Security Council on reformed multilateralism and counterterrorism. He said at a time when the world is “looking for Indian leadership”, all sections of India, including politicians, should value this.

“I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice, I can only bow and respect it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Responding to the Opposition’s criticism that the government is “indifferent” to the challenge from China at the borders, Jaishankar said: “If we were indifferent to China, who sent the Indian Army to the borders to defend our cause? If we were indifferent to China, why are we today pressing China on disengagement and de-escalation? Why are we saying publicly that our ties are not normal?”

India and China have been locked in a military standoff in Ladakh sector of the LAC since May 2020. A brutal clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, which killed 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese troops, has taken bilateral ties to an all-time low. Jaishankar has repeatedly said that the overall bilateral relationship cannot be normalised till there is peace and tranquillity on the borders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to Dhankhar’s statement that he had received nine notices under Rule 267 , none of which he was permitting, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge quoting from the rule book said the chair has “residuary” powers and can allow discussions on various issues.

Referring to the notices, Dhankhar said he cannot give attention to any notice that is deficient.

“I have categorically indicated I cannot give attention to any notice that is deficient. I cannot focus on any notice that miserably fails the minimum requirement of the fulfilment of rules. This is not a platform for anyone just to rise and say whatever one feels like. We have to follow the rules. Once you follow the rules, you will get the platform. This is a place for dialogue, deliberation, discussion,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also cautioned the MPs that the disruptions in the House were not sending a good message to the public at large. “It is a painful duty for me that not only the rule is outraged, no attention whatsoever has been laid on the rule. The notices are drawn in a manner as if the rule doesn’t exist. I expect the members to follow the procedure indicated in the rule, go through all the two essential elements and then carve out notice,” he said.

Dhankhar said it is for the same reason that no rule no 267 notice was accepted in the entire tenure of his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu.

Referring to the Opposition’s continued push for a discussion on China and the disruptions, the chairman said 100 minutes of time and public money was wasted during the disruptions on December 13, 15 and 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Generating optics of disruption brings a very bad name to us. It generates disillusionment. It sends a signal as if those who have been elected to this august House to perform the solemn duty to act as House of Elders, the Upper House, conduct themselves in a manner which leaves much to be desired,” Dhankhar said.

Even as he stressed that he would not refuse to admit any notice that is in line with the spirit and sense of the rules, the Opposition pushed for their demand to discuss the issue and there was a brief exchange of words between the chair and the LoP.

In the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion to discuss the India-China border situation, but it was not granted. Later in the day, Congress’s floor leader Adhir Chowdhury demanded a debate on the killing of Kashmiri Pandits in J&K. “Today we are all worried about it and it is a matter of great concern... the loss of innocent lives in the Jammu and Kashmir valley. People continue to lose their lives,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pointing out the promises made during the revocation of Article 370, Chowdhury said, “It was said after the removal of Article 370 that we will take PoK under control and Aksai China will be under control. But today the situation has become such that Pandits are running away from Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists have published lists to kill the Pandits.”

Speaking outside Parliament, Leader of the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal said what was witnessed in the Upper House was the “frustration and complete lack of decorum” from opposition parties. “Their frustration reached a level where they don’t believe in any rules and regulations in the functioning of Parliament,” he said.

Earlier, the minister quoted a reply by former minister of external affairs E Ahamed in Parliament to signify Chinese intrusion during Congress rule. He said the late minister (in 2012) had informed the House that China was in illegal possession of 38,000 square kilometres of Indian land in Jammu and Kashmir. His comments came in the context of the walkout by the Opposition.