Uproar over Rafale, dam on Cauvery disrupts Parliament for sixth consecutive day

The proceedings in Parliament were disrupted for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday with treasury and opposition benches sparring again over the Rafale deal issue.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continued to raise the issue of the dam over the river Cauvery and special status for Andhra Pradesh in both the Houses.

While the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it met at 11.00 AM, the Lok Sabha saw repeated adjournments, but managed to pass the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill amid the din.

Efforts to pass another legislation, The Consumer Protection Bill, failed as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said there was too much of din, and the bill would be taken up on Thursday. Wednesday was the sixth working day of the Winter session which saw disruptions and adjournments over Rafale jet seal, special status for Andhra Pradesh and protests over construction of a dam over Cauvery river.

Both Houses were adjourned for the day on day one of the session on December 11 after paying obituaries to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and some sitting members. From December 12 onwards, the two Houses have witnessed frequent disruptions.

While a bill to grant equal rights to persons with disabilities was passed in the Rajya Sabha this week, the Lok Sabha has so far passed two bills, including the one on Rights for Transgenders.

It was a total washout for the Rajya Sabha Wednesday.

The upper house was adjourned for the day after Congress members holding placards seeking a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal trooped into the well of the House soon after official papers were laid on the table.

They joined members of the AIADMK and DMK who have been trooping to the well of the House over the Cauvery issue ever since the Winter Session began. Treasury benches countered the Congress by raising banners seeking an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi following the Supreme Court clean chit to the Rafale deal.

Amid the uproar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel demanded that Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma withdraw the remarks made by him in the House on Tuesday.

Goel said Sharma had wrongly quoted him to say that he had demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi on the Rafale issue.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he would look into the records. As the slogan shouting from both sides continued, Naidu said, “It is very clear that none of you want the House to run”.

“I don’t want this (ruckus) to be seen by the people,” he said, while adjourning proceedings for the day. The Lok Sabha was adjourned on three occasions Wednesday amid uproar after the government rejected the opposition demand for a JPC probe into the Rafale deal.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 23:45 IST