UP's Chitrakoot on high alert as Mandakini River overflows; drones deployed

The district administration in Chitrakoot has been put on high alert following a significant rise in the water levels of the Mandakini River, leading to a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas, including the prominent Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada.

The police informed that the NDRF and SDRF are working around the clock to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals. (Representative Image (Sakib Ali/HT))

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According to the Chitrakoot Police, drone cameras are being utilised to monitor the flood-affected areas, assess the situation on the ground and keep track of the water flow.

"Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas. In view of this situation, under the directions of Chitrakoot's Superintendent of Police Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chitrakoot Police has conducted surveillance of the flood-affected areas using drone cameras," the police stated in a post on X.

Deep Dive What precautions is the Chitrakoot administration taking in response to the Mandakini River's overflow? The Chitrakoot administration has stepped up precautionary measures, deployed drone cameras to monitor the situation, and urged residents to avoid going near the river and ghats. How are rescue operations being conducted in Chitrakoot amid the flooding? Rescue operations in Chitrakoot are being carried out by NDRF and SDRF teams who are actively engaged in evacuating stranded individuals and providing essential supplies like food and medicine to those affected. Why is Chitrakoot on high alert due to the Mandakini River? Chitrakoot is on high alert because of significant rises in the Mandakini River's water levels, leading to flood-like conditions in low-lying areas such as Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada.

Speaking to reporters on the ground, the District Magistrate (DM) of Chitrakoot said the situation was being closely monitored and remained under control. The administration has stepped up precautionary measures in view of the rising water levels and the possibility of further impact in low-lying areas.

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{{^usCountry}} "Considering the current situation at Ramghat, the district administration is taking all necessary precautionary measures. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Currently, the situation is under control," the DM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Considering the current situation at Ramghat, the district administration is taking all necessary precautionary measures. NDRF and SDRF teams are actively engaged in rescue operations at the scene. The administration is continuously monitoring the situation. Currently, the situation is under control," the DM said. {{/usCountry}}

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The DM further urged the public to exercise caution, stating, "The residents of the district are appealed to follow the administration's instructions and avoid going near the river and ghats."

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As part of the ongoing relief and rescue efforts, the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police personally inspected the arrangements in the flood-affected areas. Officials also confirmed that essential supplies were being provided to people affected or stranded due to the rising waters.

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"The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police personally inspected the relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas. Food supplies, medicines, and other essential items were delivered to the affected and stranded people," the Chitrakoot Police added.

The police further informed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working around the clock to ensure the safety of pilgrims and locals.

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"NDRF and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in rescue operations, safely evacuating stranded pilgrims and other individuals from river and flood-affected areas and transporting them to safe locations. The district administration is maintaining constant vigilance over the situation and taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of every individual," the police statement read.

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The administration continues to monitor the water levels and flood-affected locations, while rescue personnel remain deployed on the ground to respond to any further emergency.